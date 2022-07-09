Nothing Phone (1) may not come with a charger, leaked video of retail box reveals

Nothing Phone (1) is the latest piece of technology that has left tongues wagging. With a design so fine, the Nothing Phone (1) is all set to enter the market on July 12. The phone, which promises a lot of newness in terms of design, has illuminating lighting strips on the rear panel. This is something no smartphone company has ever attempted. Although Nothing had teased key specifications of the smartphone, a new report has hinted that the smartphone company may not include a box in the charger. Previously, leaks suggested that the Nothing Phone (1) would support 33W charger.

A new video featuring the retail box of Nothing Phone (1) has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, the box appears to be slim, which is indicative of the fact that it may not include a charger after all. The video sort of debunks the leak which claimed that the Nothing Phone (1) will support a 33W fast charger. The piece of information is something we can confirm only after the company launches the phone in the market. So every information before the formal launch should be taken with a pinch of salt. For now, let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the device.

Nothing Phone (1): Expected price

Nothing has not shared any information about the price of the phone, but the rumour mill refuses to shut down. As per one such report, Nothing will be launched in the international markets for under $400 (roughly Rs 31,600). The base variant of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at $397 (roughly Rs 31,400). The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options will be priced at $419 (roughly Rs 33,100) and $456 (roughly Rs 36,000). In India, it is rumoured to be priced under Rs 30,000.

Nothing Phone (1): Expected specifications

Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is likely to run Android 12 out of the box with Nothing OS custom skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to support Dolby Atmos, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC.