Nothing Phone (1) might have a unique design but it still follows this "boring" industry trend

Nothing has officially showcased its first smartphone, the Phone (1). The company showcased the device to limited media in Switzerland. The showcase only revealed the Nothing Phone (1)'s rear panel and the sides, keeping the front design under wraps.

The rear panel of the Phone (1) is garnering a lot of mixed opinions on the web. It has a transparent shell on the back that shows some of the internal components. The ring around the camera module and a couple of other components also light up, which could be for incoming notification alerts.

While the design language is unique, Nothing, in its pursuit of creating something outstanding, might have followed the industry trend of what it called "boring." The Phone (1), at least in the images showcased, does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. While it might not be a deal breaker for some as the world is slowly shifting to a wireless life, it was expected of Nothing to launch its first smartphone while offering the basic, traditional and beloved 3.5mm headphone jack.

But why would Nothing not include a 3.5mm headphone jack? We do not have an official word. The safest thing to assume here is that the company wants people to buy its Ear (1) TWS, which it launched last year. The Phone (1) could come with some exclusive features for the Ear (1), which could be unveiled at the launch on July 12.

Nothing also stated that it wants to create an ecosystem of devices that communicate smoothly. The ditching of the 3.5mm headphone jack could be a reason to move in that direction.

Nothing Phone (1) was also rumoured to feature an alert slider. Why? It is because of the company's founder Carl Pei's association with his former company, OnePlus. Pei quit OnePlus a company which he co-founded in 2014 to start Nothing. Soon after Pei announced that Nothing will launch its first smartphone in 2022, rumours of the phone featuring an alert slider an iconic feature that several OnePlus phones from the past came with started floating on the web. It might come across as disappointing for some as the Phone (1) does not have an alert slider.