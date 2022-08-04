Nothing Phone (1) next sale on August 5: Price in India, features and more

The Nothing Phone (1) will again go on sale in India on August 5, which is tomorrow. This is the first smartphone from Nothing that created a lot of buzz for its design and the mid-range features its packs. Those who didn't get the chance to buy the Nothing phone can get it on August 5 through Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants in India. The base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999. The other two models, including the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. It is currently unclear whether there will be any bank card offers or not. We do know that customers will get an exchange offer option.

But, we believe you shouldn't buy the Nothing Phone (1) online as several users have reported green tint issues and some people who have managed to get a new Nothing Phone have witnessed the same issue on the second unit too. While the device is not yet available for purchase in the offline market, users can wait for it arrive in the offline stores. This way, a user will be able to check if they are buying a faulty phone or not. A few weeks back, there were reports claiming that the Nothing Phone (1) could soon be available Reliance Digital stores as the company is in talks with Reliance. At the moment, there is no official confirmation on when this Nothing handset will be up for sale via offline stores.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications, features

Nothing promises to offer 3 years of Android support and 4 years of security patches every 2 months, which is a great start. The device is powered by a powerful enough mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC. The handset has a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60Hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate. It includes HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. But the retail box doesn't come with a charger or a case. It doesn't include the Type C cable as well.

