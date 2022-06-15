Nothing Phone (1) officially revealed: First look

Nothing has officially revealed the design of its first smartphone, dubbed Nothing Phone (1). The company has been teasing the launch of the smartphone for a long time, and we finally now get its first look. The official poster was revealed on the company's social media channel, and we can notice a dual-camera system on the back. Past leaks claimed that the phone would come with a transparent design similar to the Nothing Ear (1). However, the official poster only teases a solid white finish.

Next to the rear cameras, we can notice the flash and a big circle, likely inspired by MagSafe on the newer Apple iPhones. Other specifications remain unclear, and the company is yet to reveal the front panel. It is also unclear whether the Nothing Phone (1) will get other colour options, apart from the white finish. At the moment, the Nothing Ear (1) come in two shades - black and white. However, the earbuds feature a transparent design.

Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12 at 8:30 PM IST. Users can also watch the event online, and the company has confirmed that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, rumoured to be Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Other leaks claim the Nothing Phone (1) would carry a price tag of EUR 500, which is roughly Rs 41,500. It is likely the phone will be priced in India aggressively to rival brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. The phone is also said to come with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera set up is said to house a 50-megapixel primary camera, and the front panel may get a 32-megapixel snapper.

Nothing has also revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be locally manufactured. The smartphone will be manufactured in the company's Tamil Nadu plant.

