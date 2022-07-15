Nothing Phone (1) ownership cost: Here is the price of the phone, charger and case but minus launch discount

Nothing Phone (1) is officially official in India and worldwide but buyers can't buy it just yet. The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale for the first time on July 21 only on Flipkart. That's the only platform that you will be able to buy the Phone (1) from. The company hasn't revealed anything about the phone's offline availability yet.

Besides the unique and fun design, Nothing Phone (1) manages to offer a good specs sheet for the price. Originally, the Nothing Phone (1) starts at a price of Rs 32,999 in India. The smartphone comes in three variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Here are the retail prices of all three Nothing Phone (1) models:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 32,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999

But, as the company revealed, during the first sale on July 21, customers who pre-ordered the phone previously will be able to get the Nothing Phone (1) for a slightly cheaper price. Let's take a look at the discounted prices. But, it should be noted that this is just a limited period offer.

Here are the discounted prices of all three Nothing Phone (1) models:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Additionally, these customers will also get Rs 2000 instant off on shopping with their HDFC bank credit or debit card. The offer is applicable on EMI options as well. So, after the bank discount offer, the Nothing Phone (1) price will drop to (for select customers only during the first sale):

Nothing Phone (1) price after the bank offer:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

That's not it.

Since, the Nothing Phone (1) doesn't come with a charger, protective case and tempered cover, you will need to buy them separately. The company has officially launched these accessories separately.

Nothing Charger price (for regular users): Rs 2499

Nothing Charger price (for pre-order customers): Rs 2499

Nothing protective case: Rs 1499

Nothing tempered glass: Rs 999.

So, customers who pre-booked the phone and wants to buy these accessories as well, here's how much they will need to pay in total:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 33,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999

In case someone who hasn't pre-booked the Nothing Phone (1) buys the phone and these accessories as well. Here's how much they will need to pay in total for the phone:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 43,999.

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale for the first time on July 21 at 7pm IST. Only for Flipkart.