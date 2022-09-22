Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart: Which one should you buy?

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live for Plus members, and regular buyers can enjoy sale deals from tomorrow, September 23. During the sale, many premium iPhones by Apple are getting huge discounts, but its Android counterparts are getting massive price cuts as well. Notable Android phones such as the Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a are available with big discounts. Both phones deliver a clean Android OS experience with some other benefits. If you're planning to buy a new Android smartphone and these two are on your list, here's what you need to know.

Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

During the sale today, Flipkart notes that Nothing Phone 1's base 6GB + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 28,999, and the Pixel 6a will retail for Rs 27,699. Customers could lower the price by availing an exchange offer. Readers must note that prices during an online sales event fluctuate, and stocks may also get over soon. In that case, we suggest you create a wishlist and save card details for faster checkout.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which one to buy?

The pertinent question remains - which one should buyers consider - the Nothing Phone 1 or Google Pixel 6a? Like always, the answer depends on use cases, but there are some areas where each phone excels and fails.

Before that, let's address the common features of both phones. The Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a come with dual rear cameras and a single selfie snapper. The primary camera on both phones supports and records 4K videos. The battery unit is also more or less the same, but the Nothing smartphone offers faster-charging capabilities, alongside wireless charging.

In most areas, the Nothing Phone 1 trumps the Google Pixel 6a. For instance, the former comes with a bigger 120Hz 6.5-inch display, and it features a better build quality. Most importantly, the phone has inbuilt LED lights on the back that glow during calls and notifications. Additionally, customers also have the option to customise the lights.

In terms of cameras, we feel the Pixel does a slightly better job at night, and videos are also sharper. However, these differences aren't substantial - at least with the rear cameras. For selfies, the Pixel 6a did a better job.

In terms of the Android experience, the Google Pixel 6a beats most of its Android competitors, and the phone is also promised to receive more system updates. The Google Pixel 6a will also receive the latest Android updates before Nothing Phone 1.

To sum up, if you're looking for a productivity-focused smartphone with a reliable Android experience, the Pixel 6a is a good option to consider. If you enjoy gaming and looking for a more robust smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1 can be considered.