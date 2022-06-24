Nothing phone (1) pre-order pass details for India revealed, here's how to get it

Nothing phone (1)'s India launch event is still two weeks away and a lot of details about its release and features have already started appearing online. Tipster Mukul Sharma has now leaked the pre-order pass details for the Indian market ahead of the official unveiling. If you have been planning to buy the Nothing phone, then keep reading to know more about how you will be able to book the pre-order pass for this device.

Nothing phone (1) pre-order pass details for India

The Nothing phone (1) will be made available via Flipkart, which is already known. People will first have to buy the pre-order pass for the smartphone by paying Rs 2,000 as a security deposit. This will unlock a special price on the Nothing phone (1)'s accessory as well as some exclusive pre-order offers.

The device will launch in India on July 12. On the same day, interested buyers will have to log in to Flipkart, select the Nothing phone (1) model, and pay the security deposit amount to get the pre-order pass. The window for this will open at 9:00PM. Do keep in mind that this pass will not guarantee that you will be able to pre-order the device. This is just an initial step that you need to follow to secure a position for pre-ordering the device. So, if you fail to acquire this pass, then you won't be able to pre-order the Nothing phone at a later stage.

The leak also reveals that this security deposit amount will get deducted from the final price. So, you don't have to worry about paying for the pass. In addition to this, there will also be some exclusive rewards on buying the pass, which includes freebies as well.

Nothing phone (1): Expected price in India

While the price of the Nothing phone (1) is still unknown, we expect the device to be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 range, keeping in mind the specs it might offer. In this segment, a lot of brands are launching upper mid-range phones, so Nothing will likely target this range as it has already made it clear that it will establish itself as a premium brand. The device is expected to give tough competition to popular phones like the OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and others.