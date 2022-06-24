Nothing phone (1) pre-order process opens in India, some people get access to pass

Customers can now get in line to buy the pre-order pass for the Nothing phone (1). The company has opened the pre-order process for the device. People will require an invite code in order to get the pre-order pass. But, how will you get the invite code for this? Keep reading to know more about it.

How to get a pre-order pass for Nothing phone (1)

The company has officially revealed that not everyone will be to buy the pre-order pass. In a blog post, Nothing confirmed that its private members will first get the invitation code for a pre-order pass for free. But, those who are not a part of their community (a regular customer) won't be able to directly get the pass and will have to get on the waitlist for an invite code.

You can visit the official Nothing website to register your name on the waitlist. You will be required to enter your email address and other details to complete the registration process for the waiting list. Once done, you will get notified on the registered email id. You will also receive an invitation code, which one can use to get the pre-order pass.

After this, you will have to head to Flipkart before June 30 and enter the invitation code to secure your place with a refundable amount of Rs 2,000 as a security deposit. This will unlock a special price on Nothing phone (1)'s accessory and some exclusive pre-order offers.

When will you be able to buy the Nothing phone (1) in India?

On July 12, eligible users can log in to Flipkart, select any model, and pay for it. People will be asked to make the full payment at that time. The company has confirmed that Rs 2,000 amount will be deducted from the final price, which you paid as a security deposit for the pre-order pass. But, customers will get only 7 days to confirm the order.

So why is Nothing not making it easier to pre-order the phone? The company is saying that the Nothing phone (1) is its first smartphone, so the supply will be limited and it wants its community members to get the first-hand experience before anyone else.

