Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders could open for all without an invite, Flipkart listing suggests

Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass is now available on Flipkart for everyone. The company was previously accepting pre-orders only from those customers who had a Nothing Phone (1) pre-order invite. However, it looks like Nothing will soon start accepting pre-orders from all customers ahead of the July 12 launch.

Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase via an invite-only system. The company had previously stated that it is following the route to have better control over its inventory. Gradually, the Nothing Phone (1) should be available for purchase without an invite. Those interested and have an invite code could pre-order the device till July 12. Customers who have the invite could order their pass by paying Rs 2,000 and complete the order by following the payment process on July 12.

Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass on Flipkart, which does not require an invite. At the moment, the listing does not allow users to purchase the Phone (1) pre-order pass. If Nothing does allow everyone to pre-order the Phone (1) without an invite, it is possible that these users will get the device after those who pre-ordered the device with an invite.

The company has officially not confirmed any details about pre-booking the Phone (1) without an invite. It could be possible that this is a glitch at Flipkart's end, which could be fixed later in the day.

For those with an invite, they can head to Nothing India's website and click on "I have an invite". Users will then be re-directed to the Flipkart microsite, where they can place the pre-order by entering the invite code and paying Rs 2,000. On July 12, the transaction can be completed once the Nothing Phone (1) India price and sale details are announced. A lot about the Nothing Phone (1) has leaked or been confirmed. You can click here to know more about the same.