Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders open in India once again, here's how to book it

Nothing Phone (1) went out of stock within minutes during the first pre-order sale. Unfortunately, several interested customers couldn't pre-book the phone and were left disappointed. For such customers, Nothing India President and General Manager Manu Sharma has announced hosting the second round of pre-order sales today, July 18.

Sharma took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce the second pre-order sales. Interested buyers will be able to book the Nothing Phone (1) today starting 12 noon. One needs to be quick at booking the Nothing Phone (1) since history could repeat itself and the stock could go out of stock within just minutes. Now, the pre-order sale period has been extended from July 19 to July 20 at midnight.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be up for open sale on July 21 from 7 PM onwards. The newly launched smartphone will be available only on Flipkart. The company hasn't revealed any details about its offline availability.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India, discount

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a price of Rs 32,999. The second model comes packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for a price of Rs 35,999. Lastly, the third and the top-end model of the phone comes packed with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and comes at a price of Rs 38,999.

Nothing and Flipkart are offering the Nothing Phone (1) for a special price. Customers who pre-book the phone will get the Nothing Phone (1) for a starting price of Rs 31,999. This price is for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The other two models 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB will be available for a lower price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. Additionally, buyers will be able to get Rs 1,000 instant discount, which will lower the price further.

If you wish to buy the Nothing Phone (1), read our review here.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

On paper, the Nothing Phone (1) comes packed with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit OLED panel that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's no expandable storage support. It runs on an Android-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, but there's no charger in the box. Nothing is selling the charger separately for a price of Rs 2499.

On the camera front, the phone includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16- megapixel shooter.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series, Pad Air and Enco X2 to launch in India today: How to watch live, what to expect

Also Read | Apple may launch MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with new M2 processors this fall

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 5G camera comparison: Check photos and you decide