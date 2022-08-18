Nothing Phone (1) price in India hiked by Rs 1,000 just a month after launch

Nothing has increased the price of its first Nothing Phone (1) by Rs 1,000. The hike applies to all three storage variants that debuted in India last month. The development was shared by Nothing India's General Manager Manu Sharma on Twitter, where he noted the hike is a result of "fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs". At this point, other big OEMs like Xiaomi and Samsung have not hiked the prices of their sub-premium smartphones. It will be a matter of a few days to see if global inflation will force other players to increase their smartphone prices as well.

Nothing Phone (1) new price in India

As mentioned, the prices have been increased by Rs 1,000. As the new price goes:

-8GB RAM and 128GB - Rs 33,999 from Rs 32,999.

-8GB RAM and 256GB storage - Rs 36,999 from Rs 35,999.

-12GB RAM and 256GB storage - Rs 39,999 from Rs 38,999.

At this point, the phone is carrying the old pricing on Flipkart. However, it remains out of stock on the platform.

Apart from the price hike, everything on the Nothing Phone (1) remains the same. The phone made a lot of headlines near its launch for offering a glow-back panel with built-in LED lights. The company calls this the Glyph module. However, the phone has been at the mercy of some controversies. Some users reported problems with LED lights. During our review, we didn't find any issues with the device. In fact, we found the smartphone capable, though the Nothing OS built on the Android OS needs refinement. Due to bugs, some apps crash frequently.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with dual rear cameras and draws power from Snapdragon 778G + SoC. The phone has a fairly big 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. However, the package does not include a charger.

