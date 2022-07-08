Nothing Phone (1) price in India tipped to be around Rs 30,000, should you wait for it?

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch in India as well as the global market on July 12. This is the second product by the brand and the first phone. The first product that the London-based tech firm launched was the Ear (1), which gained wide popularity. The same is expected from the Nothing Phone (1) as well.

With the Nothing Phone (1), founder Carl Pei wants to break the monotony in the smartphone world. And to do that, the company has developed a transparent design just like its Ear (1). Ahead of the launch, Nothing has revealed some of the key specifications of the Phone (1). In fact, some of the latest teasers have also revealed the entire design of the Nothing Phone (1) including the LED lights built inside the device.

Initially, especially after looking at the design, people assumed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) would compete with iPhones. But, that doesn't seem to be the case, given reports suggest that the Phone (1) will be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000. Now, if that's really the case, the Nothing Phone (1) can surely prove to be a game-changer and indeed set a benchmark for the competitors. The tech giant hasn't revealed any details about the price of the phone yet.

So, if Nothing Phone (1) is indeed priced around Rs 30,000, it will compete with phones like the OnePlus Nord 2T, which starts at Rs 28,999. As we mentioned in our full review, the OnePlus Nord 2T is a good all-rounder phone and offers some sensible upgrades over the predecessor Nord 2.

So, should you wait for the Nothing Phone (1)?

Of course, you should if you are looking for a phone for around Rs 30,000, if that's at all the price segment that Nothing is targeting. One of the biggest reasons why one should wait for the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely because it breaks the monotony with its transparent design. Most smartphones these days look more or less the same, but the Nothing Phone (1) is nothing like them.

Despite having a lot of focus on the design, Nothing Phone (1) hasn't really comprised the specifications. India is definitely a specs-oriented market and the company has taken that into consideration. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed some of the key specifications of the Phone (1), like:

-It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ processor. We believe the company will offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

-The company has also confirmed that Phone (1) will come with support for 33W fast charging support.

-In one of the latest teasers, Nothing also said that the Phone (1) will pack an under-display fingerprint sensor.

-Some teasers also show that the Phone (1) will feature dual camera sensors at the back, the specs of which are not known yet.

-On the front, the Nothing Phone (1) will include a hole punch design and not include a wide notch like iPhones.

Considering all that the company has revealed about Phone (1) so far, this one looks like it's going to be a good deal, only if it is priced somewhere around Rs 30,000. The exact pricing will be revealed on July 12, during the virtual launch event. Consumers will be able to watch the event on the company's website, social media, and YouTube channel.

