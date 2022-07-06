Nothing Phone (1) price in India tipped, will cost more than half of iPhone 13

The Nothing Phone (1) will officially launch in India and other global markets on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, its prices have been leaked, and the smartphone looks significantly cheaper than iPhones. During its official presentation two months ago, Carl Pei-founded Nothing said that the company's first Android smartphone is designed to rival Apple's iPhones. The upcoming smartphone will seemingly offer a refreshed design and an intuitive Android-based OS called Nothing OS.

According to Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing Phone (1) will get three storage variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The price will reportedly start at $397, which is roughly Rs 31,000, and go up to $456, which is roughly Rs 36,000. The middle variant is said to cost $419 - roughly Rs 32,000.

The pricing leak could be accurate as the smartphone is also confirmed to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that is designed for smartphones in the Rs 30,000 range. Currently, Motorola uses this chipset on their Motorola Edge 30, which costs Rs 27,999 in India. On the other hand, these prices are half of the iPhone 13 series in India. The regular iPhone 13 costs Rs 71,990 in India at the moment.

Many official specifications details remain unclear, though a host of leaks have given us a fair idea. The smartphone will heavily bank on its design, and the back panel will feature a 'Glyph interface'. The interface basically includes LED lights and will light up when the device receives notifications or when the camera needs additional light.

The Nothing Phone (1) also lacks a headphone jack and comes with wireless charging support. It is currently unknown whether the handset will have an IP rating or not. It is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

In terms of optics, the Nothing Phone (1) may get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Users will reportedly be able to record 4K videos at 60fps.



