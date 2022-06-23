Nothing Phone (1) price is not known yet but its specs sheet gives a hint

Nothing Phone (1) launch event will be hosted on July 12. The company has kicked off its marketing campaign with all guns blazing to create buzz around Nothing's first smartphone launch. While the design is the USP of the Nothing Phone (1), the company is also hyping up the specifications and other features of the device.

Nothing has already made it clear that it wants to establish itself as a premium brand. The company wants to build its own ecosystem similar to what Apple has done with its products and services. However, it is unlikely that the Nothing Phone (1)'s price in India will match or be close to the iPhone 13's price.

Based on the specifications on offer, it is safe to assume that Nothing Phone (1) price in India will be under Rs 50,000. Some rumour mill reports and speculations also suggest that the smartphone could launch in India between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.

For the price, the Nothing Phone (1) will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The company has confirmed that the Phone (1) will feature a Snapdragon processor without revealing any further details of the chipset. However, a Geekbench listing revealed that Nothing Phone (1) will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which is also found in the Moto Edge 30.

While SoC is not the sole component that decides the price, it does play a key role in the overall positioning of the product. The 6nm chipset from Qualcomm strikes the right balance between performance and efficiency. Therefore, although not an all-out flagship-grade experience, the Nothing Phone (1) could offer great performance. And thanks to the 6nm fabrication, the processor will consume a lot less power.

Other than the processor, Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone (1) will sport a dual-camera setup on the back. There is no word on the camera specifications as of now. Some reports claim that the Phone (1) will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera sensor. Others claim that there will be a 64MP main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). We will have to wait for Nothing's official confirmation to get an idea about the kind of hardware being used in the camera setup.

The Phone (1) will also offer wireless charging support, which isn't very common in the segment. The only smartphone under Rs 40,000 currently available in India with wireless charging is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from 2020. Other phones in the price range offer wired fast charging support, and Nothing is said to cover that ground as well with 45W wired fast charging support.

In addition to this, the phone is said to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. There is a flat display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

There is more

Other than the transparent design, the Phone (1) also has another unique design element. There are multiple stripes on the back of the device, which work as notification lights. Nothing calls it the Glyph Interface, which includes nearly 900 individual LED lights that glow up depending on the task being performed. For instance, the central C-shaped notification light will glow up when the Phone (1) is charging. Another LED strip at the bottom of the rear panel will glow up when the device is on charge.

Nothing has confirmed that the LED lights have been tuned to work with the 10 stock ringtones available at launch. It also lets users customise these LED lights as per their preference.

The Phone (1) is also confirmed to boot Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box. The custom Android skin will offer a clean, minimal, yet feature-rich experience.

Based on all the details available so far, it would be safe to expect the Nothing Phone (1)'s India price to be around Rs 35,000. We say so based on some unique features that the Phone (1) offers. These include a standout design language, wireless charging, a clean user experience and a capable performance unit, among others.

Of course, this is merely a speculation based on the details available, both officially and rumoured. Like Ear (1) - the company's first TWS - it is possible that Carl Pei might announce the Nothing Phone (1) price in India ahead of its global availability. If not, we will have to wait till July 12 to get the official pricing and availability details.

Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone (1) will be available for purchase via Flipkart. In addition to this, the smartphone will be available for purchase via an invite-only system. Nothing stated that an invite-only system will help community members get their hands on the Phone (1) before others. It will also help the company have better control over its supply chain while ensuring that there is not a bulk of inventory stocked in the warehouse.