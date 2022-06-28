Nothing Phone (1) price leaked, could launch for under Rs 30,000

Nothing Phone (1) price and specifications have leaked online. According to a new report, the Nothing Phone (1) will launch in three storage configurations. The device is set to make its global debut on July 12. Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders have also kicked off based on an invite-only system.

The company will officially announce the pricing details on July 12. Ahead of the launch, a Passionate Geekz report claims that the Nothing Phone (1) price will start at $397 (roughly Rs 31,300). For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be an 8GB + 256GB variant, which is said to be priced at $419 (roughly Rs 33,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option will be priced at $456 (roughly Rs 35,900).

In addition to this, the report further claims that the Phone (1) will debut in two colours - Black and White.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

According to the report, the Phone (1) will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The design renders reveal that the phone has thin bezels around the display and a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

Under the hood, the Phone (1) will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. We have seen the same chipset on the Moto Edge 30 5G, which is currently the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world.

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (1) will launch with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There will be up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone will also support 45W fast charging along with wireless charging support. There will be 5W reverse wireless charging support as well.

Nothing Phone (1) will boot Nothing OS out of the box, which is based on Android 12. The phone will sport a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 16MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the Phone (1) will launch with a 16MP front camera.

The device will support Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, etc. It will feature dual speakers and a USB Type-C port but skips out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has not explicitly revealed the specifications. Therefore, it is advised to take the leaked specifications with a pinch of salt.