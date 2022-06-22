Nothing Phone (1) revealed: 10 things we finally know about it

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch globally, including in India, on July 12. This is the first smartphone from the London-based, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei-headed tech brand. The company has been teasing the smartphone for quite some time. Now, for the very first time, a video shows the Nothing Phone (1) is out and it's by a popular tech YouTuber, Marques Keith Brownlee, well known as MKBHD.

The YouTube video reveals the complete design of the Nothing Phone (1), from the front as well as the rear panel. With the Nothing Phone (1), founder Pei promised to change the smartphone industry and also move away from the generic, boring design pattern that follows these days. Rightly so, as seen in the YouTube video, the Nothing Phone (1) looks quite different with an interesting set of notification LEDs on the rear panel. As the company claims, the smartphone surely packs a design that we haven't seen before.

The YouTube video reveals details about the design, charging, the unique see-through rear panel, and much more. Here's a look at 10 things we know about the Nothing Phone (1) ahead of its official release.

-The Nothing Phone (1) comes with an iPhone 12-like form factor and offers a boxy design, something we haven't seen on an Android phone yet.

Image: MKBHD/YouTube

-By the looks of it, the Nothing Phone (1) seems quite compact, just like the iPhone 12. It fits perfectly in the hands and we believe it will be comfortable to use the phone with one hand all through the day.

-The Nothing Phone (1) includes a vertically placed dual rear camera system much like the iPhone 12. On the front, there's a right-placed punch hole camera system with a single sensor in it. The bezels on the sides seem quite slim. The camera specifications remain unknown for the time being.

-One of the most interesting things about the Nothing Phone (1) is its design. Following the Nothing ear (1)'s design strategy, the Nothing Phone (1) offers a see-through design. No, that doesn't mean you will be able to see through the internals of the smartphone. Instead, the company has developed a rare panel that looks a lot like the internals of the device are visible. As the company founder claimed, this is surely a design no one has seen on any phone yet.

-Another interesting bit about the Nothing Phone (1)'s rear panel design is that it comes with notification LEDs that are synced to flash in unique patterns to every custom sound.

-These notification LEDs will also let you know who is calling, alert you when you get a new notification, show the charging status, and more.

Image: MKBHD/YouTube

-Interestingly, the Nothing Phone (1) will also let you pair individual contacts with ringtones, each with a Glyph pattern. It also lets you change the pattern for individual contact. The notification LEDs will show the charging status, so, you do not need to turn on the screen every time to check the battery percentage.

-The video also reveals that the rear panel turns out as a wireless charging pad if you want to charge the Nothing ear (1). And the notification LEDs will lite up as soon as you place the earbud on the back panel.

-The Nothing Phone, as the company mentioned earlier, will run on Android 12 based on Nothing OS. The company recently rolled out the Nothing launcher beta version that looks quite clean, much like iOS and also, to some extent, OxygenOS.

-Once the smartphone is released, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, 100 units of the Nothing Phone (1) were put up for auction.

