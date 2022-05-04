Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked online ahead of official launch

Nothing teased the launch of its first smartphone in India called the Nothing Phone (1). The company's founder and CEO, Carl Pei, did not reveal much about the Phone (1) but claimed that it would be unlike anything else in the market. We still do not know the exact launch date of the Nothing Phone (1). While we wait to hear some official details on the same, a new leak has now revealed the key specifications of the Nothing Phone (1).

A Twitter user (@rsjadon01) has listed the Nothing Phone (1) specifications ahead of its official launch. The leaked details reveal that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. We have seen the same chipset on multiple smartphones in India, like the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, iQOO Z5 5G and the Vivo T1 Pro 5G.

Nothing Phone (1) will also come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 4500 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging speed at the moment. However, the leaked post reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with wireless charging support.

Software-wise, the phone will run Android 12 out of the box. Nothing has released a preview version of the Nothing Phone launcher, which will be officially available on Phone (1) as well.

At the front, there will be a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display will support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with HDR10+ certification with support for sRGB colours and the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup. The phone will come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Phone (1) will feature a 32MP front camera.

As mentioned above, there is no word on the Nothing Phone (1) launch date. However, the company is expected to launch the phone in the coming weeks.