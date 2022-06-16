Nothing phone (1) spotted in a video, shows a glowing rear panel

Nothing just recently showed off the design of the Nothing phone (1) through an image and the device has now been spotted in a video. The company apparently hosted a small event in Switzerland for a few journalists to showcase its upcoming phone and Lorenz Keller, who got the chance to see the device, has posted a video on YouTube that reveals an interesting feature of the device.

The Nothing phone will be unveiled in a white finish and will have some fancy notification lights on the rear panel. The video shows the company has placed a ring around the camera and some components in certain areas of rear panel that glow and light up, which looks pretty cool. The Nothing phone (1) has an intriguing design that is surely going to appeal to a lot of users.

It is currently unknown how the lights will get triggered. There are chances that the rear panel will glow when the device will receive new notifications or calls. Oppo is also selling phones that have a single ring light near the rear camera module that works in a similar fashion. But, Nothing has placed lights in different areas on the rear panel to give it a unique look. One can also see that it will have a boxy design.

Notification light is really useful and the brands are bringing back this feature to phones, which is great. The Samsung Galaxy S22 also offers an edge lighting function for notification alerts and a notification light was also seen into the power button of a few Nokia phones. There are chances that the light feature will only be a part of the design and may not work as intended. We will get more clarity on this in the coming weeks.

Several images of the Nothing phone (1) also hint that there isn't a headphone jack at the bottom, which isn't surprising. We have stopped seeing audio jack on phones as more and more people are now opting for wireless charging tech. It will likely feature a USB Type C port. The company hasn't yet revealed the front design of the smartphone. We are expecting it to come with a punch-hole display design.

The device will likely pack a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood and offer support for fast charging. The Nothing phone (1) will be announced in the global markets and in India on July 12. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The event will be held virtually and people will be able to watch the event via the company's official YouTube channel. One can also stay hooked to India Today Tech to get the latest updates on the Nothing phone (1).

