Nothing Phone 1 starts receiving Android 13 update: New features, how to download and more

Nothing is rolling out the Android 13-based NothingOS 1.5 stable version to Nothing Phone (1) users. Until now, NothingOS 1.5 was available in beta to select users. The company says that it has worked closely with beta users to learn more about the experience and improve the Android 13 experience. Users can head to Settings and select About Phone to check the OS (operating system) version and the availability of the update.

The new Android 13-based NothingOS 1.5 update also brings a host of new features to the smartphone. As per the official changelog, the Nothing Phone (1) is said to get smoother following the update. The company says that there will be a 50 per cent increase in app loading speed. Additionally, there's a new Nothing weather app and the camera app is getting a new interface. The update also adds a "new Glyph sound pack." Users can now enjoy more Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.

As a part of the Android 13 update, there's a "Material You" colour scheme. It means the phone's apps (third-party apps) and text adjust colours based on the wallpaper or theme. The Nothing OS 1.5 allows more lock screen shortcut customisations. Users can create shortcuts for the camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

The Android 13 update also offers increased system stability and general bug fixes. Nothing says that Nothing Phone (1) users are getting a new self-repair feature that keeps the smartphone "running like it's new." The phone remains fast and responsive by clearing unused cache and expired system dumps.

In terms of privacy and security, the Android 13-based NothingOS 1.5 brings a "photo picker" to let users choose which images they want to share with each app. This feature was first introduced on iPhones on iOS 14 in 2020. Apart from the photo picker, the new NothingOS has media permissions. The company says it allows users to "group the types of media you want to share -- photos and videos, music and audio, files." Users will get an alert when an app accesses your clipboard.

Other key features Nothing Phone (1) is getting following the NothingOS 1.5 update include a new QR code scanner in the Quick Settings within the camera app. There is support for multi-language that allows different languages for different apps. The OS also includes a "Clipboard preview" that lets users edit copied text on the clipboard at the bottom corner of the screen. Users can paste the edited text wherever they want.