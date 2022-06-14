Nothing Phone (1) to be manufactured in India

Carl Pei-led Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone (1) in India. The upcoming smartphone is scheduled to be launched in the country on July 12. As per the latest reports, the Nothing Phone (1) will be locally manufactured, the company Vice President, Manu Sharma revealed. "We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally," Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma said.



Tipster Mukul Sharma has exclusively shared that Nothing Phone (1) can be pre-booked at Rs 2000. " Nothing Phone (1) pre-booking details.Buyers will be able to pre-book the device by paying 2K.Coupon money will be adjusted during checkout (on the keynote date, July 12 itself).Plus, "variant of your choice" confirms multiple memory variants," he wrote on Twitter. Sharma has also shared the alleged Flipkart listing of the phone that says'Select for the Nothing Phone (1) variant of your choice'. It clearly reveals that the phone will come in multiple storage variants.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

As per leaks, Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box.



In terms of camera, Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by other two sensors. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel on the front.

About the design, Nothing Phone (1) said in the blog, 'When you look inside almost any Android phone, they're almost all exactly the same. Of course, the industry is optimising everything they do, year on year, trying to squeeze the most performance they can out of the smallest space.' 'When you look inside almost any Android phone, they're almost all exactly the same by Nothing, head of design Tom Howard told the Wallpaper.The idea behind including a translucent panel is to let the users view components that a smartphone user has never seen before.







