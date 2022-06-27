Nothing phone (1) to Xiaomi 12 Ultra: These phones are expected to launch in July

A lot of smartphone launches have already taken place in April and May. So, you can expect fewer launch events. One of them is the Nothing phone (1). People are eagerly waiting for this smartphone because of its unique design approach. Users are curious about the Nothing phone as they want to know more about how it may turn out in terms of both features, performance, and pricing. We will also be seeing the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could also make its debut soon. Here's a quick look at phones that are expected to launch in July 2022.

Phone launches in July 2022

Nothing phone (1)

Nothing will launch of its first smartphone in India on July 12. So far, the company has only confirmed the design of the Nothing phone and that it will feature a Snapdragon chipset under the hood. The rumour mill has given some indication in terms of features.

It is said to come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, instead of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that old reports were claiming. We do know that the handset will have support for wireless charging tech and feature a punch-hole display design. The device has a notification light function. The rear panel glows when the handset receives new notifications or when it is kept on charging.

The Nothing phone (1) is tipped to come with a starting price of around 500 Euros, which is about Rs 41,519 in India when converted. If the company is planning to target the Rs 40,000 price range, then the device could be seen competing against the OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and more. We expected the phone to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 range.

The Nothing phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company has already opened the pre-order process and people get on the waitlist to get an invite code, which will give them a pre-order pass. The Nothing phone (1) event will likely be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel.

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus hasn't yet revealed the launch date of OnePlus Nord 2T, but it has been confirmed that the device will soon be announced in India. It is tipped to arrive in the country on July 1. The teasers posted by Flipkart reveal that the features of the Nord 2T are similar to the European model.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.53-inch screen that operates at full HD+ resolution. This one has an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The mid-range device has stereo speakers as well as an alert slider. The device has a 4,500mAh battery, instead of a 5,000mAh unit that one usually gets on most mid-range phones these days. This one has support for 80W fast charging, which is currently only available with OnePlus 10R.

It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to cost Rs 28,999 in India, which might be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, just recently made the announcement for the launch of this flagship phone on Weibo, so we know that this one is arriving soon. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to make its debut on July 5, which means that we are just a week away from the event. While the company is yet to confirm the date, one can expect the teasers in the coming days.

Jun also revealed a key feature of the handset. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will pack Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which isn't surprising as this one will be a flagship offering. The rest of the details are yet to be officially revealed by the company.

Tipster Yogesh Brar recently suggested that the Ultra model will feature a massive 6.7-inch display that will operate at QHD+ resolution. It will feature a 120Hz panel that will have support for LTPO tech for better efficiency. It is said to have 1,700nits of peak brightness, similar to its predecessor. There is no clarity on whether the new Xiaomi phone will have an IP rating or not.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly come with 50W wireless charging support, instead of 67W charging tech. It could have a typical 5,000mAh battery, which is good as a lot of premium phones usually offer slightly smaller unit under the hood.

Xiaomi recently announced its partnership with Leica to offer users enhanced colour grading and overall camera experience. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature multiple cameras at the back. The rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 48-megapixel 5x periscope camera, a time of flight camera as well as laser autofocus.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to make its debut in India later this year. While there is no official confirmation on this, we expect the company to bring this device to the Indian market too considering the Xiaomi 11 Ultra also made it to the country in 2021. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be priced in the Rs 70,000 price range. To recall, the Xiaomi 11 Ultra was launched in India for Rs 69,990.

Also Read | Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, mixed-reality headset and iPads this year

Also Read | Netflix confirms launching ad-supported cheaper subscription plans

Also Read | Is FASTag smartwatch scam possible? Paytm clarifies