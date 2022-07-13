Nothing phone (1) vs iQOO Neo 6: Price in India, specs and design compared

The Nothing phone (1) has been launched in India under Rs 35,000 price segment. This is an all-rounder device that comes with most of the features that one would expect in this above-mentioned price range. It has some of the premium features that are rarely seen in the lower price segment. These are wireless charging support, IP rating, multi-functional LED light system on the rear panel, and more. The device has been priced well and will be seen competing against popular phones like iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus Nord 2T, and more. If you are confused between iQOO and Nothing, then you can read our detailed comparison, which will help make it easier for you to understand which one could be a better option for you.

Nothing phone (1) vs iQOO Neo 6: Price in India

The Nothing Phone (1) price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 256GB variant will cost you Rs 35,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs 38,999. For those who pre-ordered the Nothing phone, they will be to get the device at a discounted price of Rs 31,999, which is for the base model. The HDFC bank credit card holders will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000.

The iQOO Neo 6 will cost you Rs 29,999 if you buy the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device can be bought via online channels.

Design, display

When it comes to the design department, the Nothing phone (1) wins in this area. It has a unique design approach and features a light system at the rear panel. I like the fact that Nothing hasn't gone with the typical design that we have been seeing on most mid-range devices. The company is calling it Glyph Interface. The back panel has multiple set of LEDs that glows when the device receives notifications or when a user opens the camera app. It glows when the handset is also kept on charging. One can not only customize the lights but even set different sound tunes for various functions.

The Nothing phone is being sold in black and white colour variants. The handset also has an IP53 rating, meaning it is splash and dust resistant. This one even has wireless and reverse charging support, which is rare in this segment. Currently, only the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is offering it, which was launched back in 2021. The only issue is this one has a boxy design and has a broad display, so one hand usage might be a little difficult for some. Comparatively, the iQOO phone offers a slimmer profile and a better grip.

Do keep in mind that you don't get a charger and case with the Nothing phone, unlike iQOO Neo 6. The iQOO smartphone has a generic design, and comes in two different gradient finishes. The blue one is too flashy and the dark one is subtle, which I feel will be a better choice for many. Both the smartphones offer a punch-hole display design and have dual stereo speakers.

The iQOO Neo 6 has one of the best displays, and so does the Nothing phone. With the iQOO phone, you get a high-end E4 screen with 120Hz refresh rate. This one has a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel with a maximum of 800nits of peak brightness, so the screen has good sunlight legibility. The device even has HDR 10+ certification, so one will be able to watch high-quality HDR content.

The Nothing phone has a peak brightness of 1,200nits, so the screen of this device will be much brighter in harsh sunlight. This one too has a vivid OLED display that is 6.55-inches in size. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and it even has HDR10+ certification similar to the iQOO device.

Chipset, software

The iQOO Neo 6 does have a slightly more powerful chipset in comparison to the Nothing phone, but one will get more or less the same performance and the difference will be minor, which won't likely be visible to the naked eye to an average user. The Nothing phone comes with a stock Android interface, which surely a lot of people are going to like. There is no bloatware and you get a clean interface, unlike the iQOO Neo 6.

The iQOO phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Nothing phone (1) has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood. Nothing is promising that users will get three years of major Android OS updates, and four years of security updates every two months, which is nice and rare in the segment. iQOO, on the other hand, will offer only two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for the Neo 6.

Camera

The Nothing Phone 1 features two cameras at the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS as well as EIS image stabilization. The second one is the 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. It has support for EIS image stabilization and 114-degree field-of-view. One gets features like Panorama Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Scene Detection, Extreme Night Mode, and more. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The iQOO Neo 6 has a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel OIS primary camera with GW1P sensor, accompanied by an 8MP Wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. You can check out the camera samples for this phone here.

Battery, fast charge

iQOO fans might be happy to know that the Neo 6 ships with an 80W fast charger, which is one of the key selling points of the device. The Nothing phone only has support for 33W fast charger, which users will have to buy separately. This means that one will have to spend extra on this. One more plus point of iQOO is that you are getting a slightly bigger battery unit under the hood. It features a 4,700mAh battery, whereas the Nothing phone packs a 4,500mAh unit. The Nothing phone (1) also comes with 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse charging support.

