Nothing Phone (1) will include only two rear cameras and Carl Pei explains the reason

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch in India as well as the global market tomorrow, July 12. Ahead of the official launch, the London-based tech company has revealed camera details of the Phone (1). The company on its Twitter shared some camera samples clicked with the Nothing Phone (1) and also revealed camera details for the very first time. Founder Carl Pei also took a dig at competition devices that offer more cameras.

The Nothing Phone (1) includes a dual camera system on the rear panel and a single sensor on the front. As far as specifications are concerned, the company revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will come packed with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and an ultrawide camera.

Nothing also revealed that the camera system will have dual OIS and EIS and the phone will be able to record videos with 1 billion colors. While the company didn't reveal details of the front camera, the company did say that the Phone (1) will come with features like - Night Mode and Scene Detection. The company posted some camera samples clicked with the Phone (1) and all of them look quite sharp and beautiful.

The company founder Carl Pei took a dig at other companies and phones that come with multiple sensors. In one of his latest tweets, Pei said that "experience" is more important than "specs" and "two good cameras" are better than "one good camera and three cheap cameras".

Pei also posted a blogpost explaining why the Nothing Phone (1) includes only two cameras. "They stack cameras. Think more is more. But more just means more cameras of lower quality. For an illusion of innovation. More lidar sensors you'd never use. More for the sake of it. Just to take more from you. So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones," he wrote in the blog post.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed several details about the Nothing Phone (1), just not the price. Considering the rumours and leaks, the Phone (1) will be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000. The company is yet to confirm the price of Nothing Phone (1).