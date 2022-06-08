Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India on July 12: All you need to know

The Nothing Phone (1) smartphone will officially launch globally, including India on July 12. The UK-based tech company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has been teasing the launch of its first smartphone for months, but its specifications still remain unclear. The launch of the Nothing Phone (1) will be streamed on Nothing's official social media channels and website on the same day at 8:30 PM IST. This will be the second device in the company's portfolio, after the debut of Nothin Ear (1) TWS earbuds last year.

As mentioned, the official specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) remain unclear, though we can expect the smartphone to feature a clear or transparent design - similar to the Nothing Ear 1. It essentially means that users will be able to see the internal components through the clear rear panel to break away from the monotonous design of regular smartphones. The phone will also pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset - rumoured to be Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Recently, Nothing gave a taste of its custom Nothing OS Launcher (review) built on Android OS. The launcher is available to download on Google Play for Galaxy S22 and Pixel phones, while OnePlus users will get the experience "soon".

Tipster TechDroider also claimed that the Nothing Phone (1) would feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The display panel could be flat, meaning there won't be any quirky curved edges, which some flagship smartphones carry.

Nothing had also announced that the Nothing Phone (1) would retail in the UK and other European countries, like Germany. In India, the phone will retail via Flipkart. It could carry a price tag of roughly Rs 40,000, though the phone might be priced more aggressively for the Indian market to rival brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus. Currently, the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds cost Rs 6,999 for both Black and White colour variants.