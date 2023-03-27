Nothing Phone (2) gets BIS certifications, could launch in India soon

The Nothing Phone (2) has made an appearance on the BIS certification website, which suggests that the mid-range premium phone could launch soon. The existence of this Nothing phone has already been confirmed by the company's CEO Carl Pei, but he didn't reveal the launch timeline. Now that the Nothing Phone (2) has received BIS certification, the launch event isn't expected to be too far. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Nothing phone.

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the Nothing Phone (2) could come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will likely operate at FHD+ resolution. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which could be backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It isn't expected to come with a faster UFS 4.0 storage solution because this is something that we are getting on flagship devices and the Nothing phone is expected to get UFS 3.1 storage version.

The Nothing Phone (2) is tipped to sport a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company could offer support for 67W fast charging and wireless fast charging. The mid-range 5G smartphone is expected to ship with Nothing OS, which will be based on Android 13 OS out of the box. In terms of optics, the device could pack a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. The setup will have support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor because of the features it could offer. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was announced in India with a starting price tag of Rs 32,999. The new version could be priced a little higher because the company is using a flagship Qualcomm chipset for its new phone and offering other premium features, according to the leaks. But, the price is expected to be lower than the OnePlus 11R to give OnePlus tough competition and attract customers by offering a value-for-money product. So far, Nothing has also kept the prices of its products pretty low.

The Nothing Phone (2) is tipped to make its debut in the second or third quarter of 2023. If this is the case, then we still pretty far away from the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). We will have more clarity on the new 5G phone in the coming months or weeks whenever it launches.