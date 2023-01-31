Nothing Phone (2) may be launched later in 2023, Carl Pei hints 

After a successful launch of the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing may soon be gearing towards launching the Nothing Phone (2). The company co-founder Carl Pei has hinted towards the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). However, the phone could be limited to the US market only. Pei said that the company has decided to make US its number one priority in terms of markets. So if Phone (2) arrives, US will be the country to get it.

We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets," Pei says.We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward,"Pei told Inverse.