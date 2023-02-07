Nothing Phone (2) tipped to launch in India, features leaked

The Nothing Phone (2) will launch soon, which is not a secret considering the company's CEO Carl Pei has hinted that the device is on its way. He has confirmed that the US is one of the key markets for the brand and that the company's new 5G phone will arrive in this market. While he didn't confirm India launch, tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming on Twitter that the Nothing Phone (2) will also come to this country.

When will Nothing Phone (2) launch?

A report from MySmartPrice claims that the Nothing Phone (2) will be announced in the third quarter of 2023. This basically means that the device will come in the second half of the year. The exact launch date for the upcoming 5G phone is currently unknown.

Nothing Phone (2): What to expect?

The company impressed everyone by launching its first phone with a striking and unique design, something which we have stopped seeing in the market. While Nothing did grab a lot of attention for its first 5G phone, what now remains to be seen is whether the company will be able to maintain its status and popularity with the next offering. Nothing's CEO has mocked Samsung for offering the new Samsung Galaxy phones with design similar to older phones. So, the brand is expected to unveil the next generation with a new design.

The report claims that the Nothing Phone (2) will offer a "flagship grade" experience to users, which suggests that the company is aiming to target premium phone users with its next offering.

It is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series SoC. The exact name of the processor is currently unknown. There is no information on whether this will be an affordable flagship phone or a full fledged flagship device. Though, we don't expect the company to directly jump to the ultra-high-end price segment after launching a mid-range phone.

The Nothing Phone (2) is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which will be an upgrade over the 4,500mAh unit seen on its predecessor. The handset will likely have support for fast charging. It is tipped to sport an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, which is not surprising because this is the basic screen specs that one will expect in the premium price range.

If the company is planning to launch the Nothing Phone (1) a little early, then we should have more details soon.