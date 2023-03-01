Nothing Phone (2) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset launch confirmed: What to expect

Nothing has confirmed the launch of Nothing Phone (2) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series SoC this year. The announcement came from Nothing co-founder Carl Pei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon at World Mobile Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Although the exact launch details remain unclear, the Nothing Phone (2) may debut in July or September -- exactly a year after the launch of Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing also announced the launch of Nothing Phone (2) on Twitter. In the post, the company said, "Phone (2) will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. For a leap in power and performance."

Nothing CEO Carl Pei had also announced that the company's next-gen phone would arrive in the US this year. Last year, the Phone (1) arrived in India and some European markets. Pei said that the challenge with the US market is that smartphone brands need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into their OS. This requires more resources, which increases the overall cost of the device.

Since the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will feature an 8th-gen Qualcomm SoC, we can expect more advanced features. The 8th-gen SoCs (system-on-chips) typically offer better gaming and snappier performance. There's also support for better cameras. Naturally, better specifications would mean the cost of the phone would increase. Nothing Phone (1) wasn't the most affordable phone when it arrived in India. It carried a starting price of Rs 32,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For Rs 35,999, the storage increased to 256GB. The top variant, comprising 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, launched at Rs 38,999.

It will be interesting to see the design changes on the Nothing Phone (2). Pei and Nothing boast their products' off-beat design without compromising their utility. We can expect the Nothing Phone (2) to offer a clean Android experience. It will also ship with Android 13-based NothingOS, which recently started rolling out on the original model.

The Phone (1) comes with built-in LED lights on the back that glow based on calls and notifications. Customers also have the option to customise the lights. Nothing calls it the Glyph module. Additionally, the company only offered two cameras on the back - a wide camera and an ultra-wide camera. Nothing claims that there's no point adding a third macro or portrait camera if they don't work. It would be interesting to see if Nothing Phone (2) would add a telephoto camera without increasing the price substantially.

