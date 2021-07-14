Nothing teams up with StockX, to release the first 100 ear (1) units with exclusive engraving on July 19

We are less than two weeks away from the unveiling of the ear (1) true wireless earbud, the first product from Nothing, the all-new venture by Carl Pei. In the build-up to launch, Nothing has teamed up with StockX, an online marketplace, to release the first 100 units of its debut true wireless earbud, ear (1).

The all-new device from Nothing will be available as part of an Electronics DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release designed by StockX. The company confirms that every limited-edition ear (1) TWS unit will be engraved with the numbers 1-100, in order of final sale price. The Nothing ear (1) is launching globally on July 27.

The Nothing ear (1) will be available on the DropX from July 19, 2021, 2 pm BST (6:30 pm IST) to July 21 at 1:59 pm BST. And, this will also be the first time that Nothing product will be made available for purchase to consumers.

Announcing the partnership with StockX, Akis Evangelidis, Head of Marketing and Co-founder of Nothing, said, "Launching a tech product on StockX has never been done before, and we feel honoured that Nothing ear (1) will be the first. We're conducting an auction exclusively on StockX, which means our communities will have a chance to purchase an ear (1) before anyone else and also before it is fully revealed."

In an email, the company confirmed that StockX can also ship products to India, which means interested users in India can be among the first 100 customers of the ear (1) true wireless earbud with an exclusive engraving.

Recently, Nothing confirmed India pricing of the ear (1) true wireless earbud ahead of the launch in a bold move. At Rs 5,999, the Nothing ear (1) could be the disrupter we have been expecting for a long time. Notably, the Indian price of the ear (1) is way lesser than the prices in the UK, the US, and Europe. In addition, Pei has also teased that the ear (1) will come with an AirPods Pro-like feature list, and for our readers, Apple sells the Pro true wireless earbuds in India at Rs 24,900.

Apart from the active noise cancellation, the ear (1) will use three high definition mics to bring music, films and podcasts into sharp focus. In India, Nothing has teamed up with Flipkart as the e-commerce partner.