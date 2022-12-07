Nothing's Carl Pei reveals Apple's key partner Foxconn refused to work with his company, here is why

Nothing's founder Carl Pei has revealed that the company faced a "plethora of challenges" in manufacturing its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). Among the challenges, the company faced hurdles with Foxconn, one of the leading iPhone suppliers and Apple partners. Pei said that Foxconn refused to do business with Nothing, citing past failures in the smartphone industry. The company feared losses and did not move forward with manufacturing Nothing Phone (1).

In the interview with CNBC, Pei, who is also a co-founder of OnePlus, said, "Every startup manufacturer has worked with Foxconn. But when it was our turn, they said no because every startup that worked with them failed. And every time a startup failed, Foxconn lost money on it, they were not able to recoup their costs."

The Nothing founder also spoke about COVID-19-related challenges while manufacturing its first smartphones. He told the publications that the company was unable to fly engineers from other countries to India due to travel restrictions, and it had to manage its factory on the ground remotely. For instance, engineers in Shenzhen, China had only 45-minute periods to discuss component designs and mechanics due to restrictions.

At the present day, Nothing wants to enter the US market with its Nothing Phone (1) but says it is a steep hill to climb since Apple dominates the market with iPhones.

He said, "There's a challenge with Android where iOS is just becoming more and more dominant. They have very strong lock-in with iMessage, with AirDrop, especially among Gen Z. So, that's a rising concern for me."

He also spoke about the App Store's 30 per cent policy and said that he might "have a serious think about this problem and how we tackle it" in a couple of years. He added that the Nothing Phone (1) did not launch in the US because of "additional technical support" requirements. Companies also need strong relationships with large US carriers.

The company recently announced that it has sold over 1 million products to date globally. Nothing sells: Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (stick) true wireless earbuds.