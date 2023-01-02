Nothing's Carl Pei shares his 2023 predictions on Elon Musk, Apple and Mark Zuckerberg

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei has said that 2023 is going to be a "wild ride". He believes that 2023 will be a big year for the tech community and not just his company, Nothing. In a series of tweets, Pei has laid out ten predictions likely to shape the tech world this year. In the tweets, he wrote about Elon Musk's Tesla and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and metaverse, and the government's role in daily tech.

Pei's first prediction is that 2023 will see the emergence of an AI killer app. As the name suggests, the app might disrupt AI on smartphones or supported apps, but the concept is indeed distinct and new, so we will have to see how it may work.

Speaking on Elon Musk, Pei writes that Twitter under his leadership will do "really well", though his other venture, Tesla won't be the most premium EV (electronic vehicle) maker in the market as more competitors enter. He adds that the metaverse project will take time before more users are on it, though Mark Zuckerberg will "turn things around at Meta by running a tighter ship" in 2023. Coincidentally, Zuckerberg is under pressure from investors to go easy on the metaverse project and the team overseeing it -- Reality Labs. 2022 was a tough year for the company after posting a fall in revenue for the first time ever. As a result, Meta also laid off thousands of employees to save costs.

On the other hand, Apple is among the rarest of tech companies that made profits last year, thanks to a host of device launches. Pei says that Apple's shares will continue to go up as it is a "very high quality business." Pei has also praised Apple multiple times in the past for their innovation and design. However, he has said that the company stopped innovating, hence he launched Nothing, which has two TWS earbuds and a smartphone in its portfolio. Additionally, he says that world governments will come after Apple for "their anti-consumer behaviours." Changes will already begin this year, likely in September. Apple will ditch the proprietary lightning port and go for a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series. It also offers a Type-C port for charging on its entire iPad series.

Lastly, Pei predicts that "companies actually try and make money, and hard work is in vogue again". He claims that hybrid work will fade, and companies will choose full remote or full on-site.

