Now Accenture is firing 19,000 employees to cut cost, says will resume hiring in late 2023 after layoffs complete

Accenture is the latest tech company to announce the layoff of thousands of employees. The IT firm has confirmed that it is firing as many as 19,000 workers in the fear of a worsening global economy. This is about 2.5 percent of its workforce. But, the good thing is that Accenture won't immediately eliminate employees and it asserted that the layoff process will continue over the next 18 months.

"Over the next 18 months, these actions are expected to result in the departure of approximately 19,000 people (or 2.5% of our current workforce), and we expect over half of these departures will consist of people in our non-billable corporate functions," the company said in the regulatory filing.

It added, "While we continue to hire, especially to support our strategic growth priorities, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we initiated actions to streamline our operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs."