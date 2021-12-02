scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
TECHNOLOGY
Now, book an Uber ride on WhatsApp, feature now available in Lucknow

Feedback

Now, book an Uber ride on WhatsApp, feature now available in Lucknow

Uber and Meta have collaborated to bring ride-hailing services to WhatsApp, which will not only give users a more convenient way, but also increase the companies' user bases.

Uber rides will now be available on WhatsApp. (Source: Reuters) Uber rides will now be available on WhatsApp. (Source: Reuters)

Hiring an Uber will become easier as the company has announced it will now let users book a cab through WhatsApp. Uber and Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, have teamed up to bring ride booking services to the messaging app, a first for both companies that are looking to expand their services and, subsequently, their user base in India. Uber booking through WhatsApp is coming to Lucknow first, while other locations will be added in the "near future."

Videos