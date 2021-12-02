Now, book an Uber ride on WhatsApp, feature now available in Lucknow

Specials
Hiring an Uber will become easier as the company has announced it will now let users book a cab through WhatsApp. Uber and Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, have teamed up to bring ride booking services to the messaging app, a first for both companies that are looking to expand their services and, subsequently, their user base in India. Uber booking through WhatsApp is coming to Lucknow first, while other locations will be added in the "near future."
