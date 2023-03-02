Now buy bus tickets using Paytm, services available in select Indian cities 

If you travel frequently by bus, you will no longer have to take out money from your bag as you can simply use Paytm to pay for your ticket.One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced a partnership with West Bengal Transport Corporation Ltd (WBTCL) for online bus ticket booking. With this partnership, the company has added another state-owned transport company for more convenience of bus ticket bookings for its users.



Paytm has empowered users to book online tickets across 40 routes that are operated by WBTCL across both AC and non-AC buses. Through the app, WBTCL bus tickets for across major cities including Kolkata, Digha, Barasat, Haldia, Purulia, Durgapur, Habra, Asansol, Bolpur, Mayapur and Malda can be booked.



Paytm Spokesperson said,"Our endeavor is to provide our users with affordable and hassle-free ticket bookings. Through our partnership with WBTCL, we are boosting greater connectivity for smooth travel. We continue to provide the most innovative solution through our easy to navigate platform that enables seamless and superfast ticket bookings."



WBTCL is the 11th state-owned transport company integrated on Paytm. The company facilitates seamless bus ticket booking for state-run transport in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Bihar and Goa.



Under Paytm's Best Price Guaranteed, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. The company provides flexibility of payments including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit cards and credit cards. To avail this offer, users need to book tickets with the promo code "BESTPRICE" and they will get a flat 20% cashback of up to ₹100. Paytm app provides a quick and easy ticketing experience along with free cancellation, assured refunds, and travel insurance. The company also offers the best deals and discounts for ticket booking.