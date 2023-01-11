Now get iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 21,000 on Cashify but there is a catch 

Cashify, India's largest refurbished marketplace, is hosting a bumper sale on the iPhone. Cashify's iPhone bumper sale will go live on January 12 and continue till January 15. During the sale, Cashify will sell the refurbished iPhones at discounted rates. Cashify is the go-to place if you want to sell your old mobile phones. You will likely get a better deal on your old phones as compared to the other mobile stores.

Talking about the sale, Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder & CMO, Cashify said, "We are thrilled to offer our customers such amazing deals on premium smartphones. We're aware that people want to have the latest phones, especially iPhones, without spending a fortune on them. Through the sale, we believe that everyone will have the chance to own the latest technology and we want to make that happen for our customers."

If you are planning to buy a brand new phone, the Cashify sale is not the right place for you. That is because the re-seller will be selling mint-conditioned refurbished Apple iPhones at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Buyers will be able to buy the phones from the website of Cashify as well as its brick and mortar stores.

During the sale, you can not only get the iPhones at discounted rates, but also the high-end Samsung phones can be bought at a discounted price.The iPhone 12 Pro Max can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 67,999, the iPhone 11 can be purchased at Rs 29,499 and iPhone X starting at Rs 21,999. Cashify is also offering huge discounts on top Android phones with Samsung S21 Plus 5G starting at Rs 35,999, Xiaomi Note 9 series starting at Rs 8,799.But before you book your phones, remember that the phones are not brand new but refurbished.

Meanwhile, if you do not want to put your money into a refurbished product, You can wait for the Flipkart Republic Day sale to go live along with the Amazon sale. During the sale, you can expect the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 to go down. For instance, with bank offers and exchange offers, you can buy the iPhone 13 for under Rs 50,000. Amazon and Flipkart are likely to offer discounts on the newly launched iPhone 14.