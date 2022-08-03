Now you can book Uber using Hindi on WhatsApp, here is how

Not comfortable in English? Don't worry you can still book an Uber on WhatsApp using Hindi language. Uber today has expanded WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) product feature for users in Delhi NCR. Using the new feature, riders across Delhi NCR will be able to book an Uber ride through its official WhatsApp chatbot. Previously, Uber had rolled out the possibility of booking a ride through WhatsApp but language was limited to English language only.

Uber tested the feature in Lucknow last year. Uber believes that the inclusion of the Hindi language will provide access to Uber's mobility services to a new segment of consumers through integration in two languages.

Talking about adding support for Hindi language, Manikandan Thangarathnam, Sr. Director, Mobility and Platforms, Uber, said, "Encouraged by the positive response from our Lucknow pilot, we are excited to roll out the WhatsApp to Ride experience in Delhi NCR. Our team of engineers at the Bangalore Tech Center worked behind the scenes to build this product and the integration."

"They completed the development process for the feature in less than three months, in time for the Lucknow launch. Looking at the needs of the local market, the team also provided Hindi language support while booking a ride through WhatsApp. Making the booking process more interactive with the integration of buttons and go-to actions was one of our top priorities. Future product iterations of WA2R will allow existing users of the Uber app to also book trips through WhatsApp," he added.

Uber's official chatbot on WhatsApp is faciliatated by Infobip, a global business solution provider to both Uber and WhatsApp. Users can book an Uber ride through three simple ways; messaging to Uber's business account number, scanning a QR code, or clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.

Here is how you can book Uber using WhatsApp

Open your messaging app

Send 'Hi' on Whatsapp to +91 7292000002

When you send an SMS, you will get an OTP on the app

Once the OTP is verified, you will asked to enter your pick and drop details.

You will then be asked to choose from different types of rides like Uber Go, Auto, Moto, etc. along with fare information and the driver's expected time of arrival.



