NPCI to upskill employees; offers master's degree in digital payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is upskilling its employees with the introduction of a Master’s degree in Management Studies (MMS) in Digital Payments. Introduced in a collaboration with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), the degree has been launched under NPCI’s “Learn while you Earn” higher education program. NPCI said the company will co-sponsor 75 per cent of the program fee and other related costs for the participating employees. The duration of the course programme will be 3 years.

Claiming it to be a specially curated, one-of-its-kind program, the course will integrate aspects of technology, finance, BFSI, and information system and management studies into a single Master’s specialisation in Digital Payments to cater to the varied requirements of the industry. NPCI believes the program will serve as a platform to build leaders of tomorrow, who are capable to manage the growing digital payment user-base and will further bring technological reforms to the financial ecosystem.

“Creating learning opportunities is one of our key Employee Value Propositions and we are delighted to partner with a premier institute like JBIMS to co-create this Master’s program in digital payments. We believe in ‘Learning for All’ and encourage our employees to keep themselves relevant in a fast-paced world. We hope this initiative will further inspire the talented minds and help us in our mission to transform the Indian digital payments industry,” said Nishith Chaturvedi, Chief of HR & Administration at NPCI.

This will be a hybrid program, where employees will have to take weekend classes and spend only one week on campus per semester.

Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director, JBIMS said, “We are thrilled to be co-building this first-of-a-kind specialised MMS program in digital payments for NPCI employees. At JBIMS, we ensure that our programs are in sync with today’s professional demands and be of relevance to employers and participants. We believe that MMS in digital payments will offer NPCI employees the best opportunities to learn and realize their potential.”

The program is aimed to enrich employees with a deeper understanding and knowledge of research methodologies while encouraging them to publish research papers and articles. Additionally, NPCI employees will also have the opportunity to pursue super-specialisation and further studies after the completion of the Master’s program.