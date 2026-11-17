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Traditionally, UPI fraud awareness has focused on users sharing one-time passwords, scanning fake QR codes or approving deceptive payment requests. But newer attacks exploit weaknesses in the underlying Android system, potentially bypassing security measures deployed by individual payment applications.

A key concern is malicious Android application packages (APKs) installed outside Google’s Play Store, often through messaging apps, fake customer-support links or spoofed software-update prompts. These sideloaded applications can use overlay malware, including Ghost Overlays and variants of the GhostBat Remote Access Trojan, to place invisible layers over legitimate payment apps and capture users’ UPI PINs.

A payment app official said awareness campaigns alone were insufficient because attackers were exploiting legitimate operating-system features. The industry wants restrictions on critical permissions, including accessibility services, device administration and the ability to display over other apps, for applications installed outside verified stores.

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Another proposed safeguard is to ensure service-provider servers check device attestation keys against Google's list of revoked keys. These keys, stored in a phone's security hardware, help establish a device's authenticity.

The industry is also assessing whether Google's recent security patches are adequate. While newer Android versions have introduced restricted settings to block certain permissions for sideloaded apps, many users in India continue to operate older devices.