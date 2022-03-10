Nvidia's new "big ferocious" RTX 3090 Ti GPU tipped for March 29 launch

Nvidia unveiled its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES in January this year, though little information was shared on it at the time. A couple of months on and rumours around the new flagship GPU now suggest that it may finally be launched by the end of this month. The speculated date for the launch is March 29.

It is a delayed launch, yes. Nvidia had originally planned to share more details on the card towards the end of January. Though there was no word from the company after the CES unveil and hardware issues were tipped to be the problem. All that we knew till the latest round of rumours was that the new GPU promised a considerable improvement over the previous top offering - GeForce RTX 3090.

How? Nvidia promises that the RTX 3090 Ti comes with a 7.7 per cent faster memory clock and 11 per cent faster GPU performance than the RTX 3090. The card has also been designed to boost AI processes and performance for 4K gaming. The triple-slot design, however, remains the same for both RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti.

A new report by VideoCardz now confirms a March 29 launch for the GPU. It mentions that the company has shared new embargo information for the RTX 3090 Ti with its board partners. The information even suggests that the date for the media reviews to go live is also March 29.

The report goes on to suggest the reason behind the delay. It mentions that the RTX 3090 Ti was originally meant to launch on January 27. However, the publication learnt that some problems were found with the 2 GB GDDR6X memory of the GPU before its shipping to reviewers was meant to begin.

For now, we only know a few specifications of the RTX 3090 Ti. VideoCardz, however, lists some of the possible numbers we may see on the RTX 3090 Ti. It suggests a base clock of 1560 MHz and a boost clock of 1860 MHz. The memory will be clocked at 21 Gbps and the TDP for thermal efficiency may stand at 450W.

It remains to be seen how Nvidia prices its new BFGPU or "big ferocious GPU" upon launch, if March 29 is indeed its launch date. The RTX 3090 currently retails in India at a starting price of Rs 1,33,500. So we are likely to see a price of anywhere over Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for the RTX 3090 Ti.