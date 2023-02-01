Oh god! Open AI tool that identifies text written ChatGPT believes Bible was written by AI

To tame the proverbial monster OpenAI has created with ChatGPT, the company has now launched a new tool to detect AI-generated content. The tool comes weeks after many, including school teachers and professors, have raised concerns about an increase in AI-generated texts and essays. The tool — AI Text Classifier — aims to identify whether some written material is the result of human ingenuity or handiwork of a smart AI. Unfortunately, the tool is far from perfect because currently it is identifying many texts, including, Bible as something "possibly AI-generated."

Depending on how you look at it, you can find the assessment of the Bible by AI Text Classifier a positive or a negative. Well, the negative is obvious. When we fed paragraphs from Genesis 1 of Bible, after reading about similar efforts from some Twitter users, into the Open AI tool, pat came the assessment. The AI chatbot said that "the classifier considers the text to be possibly AI-generated."

OpenAI's AI Text Classifier

The positive takeaway from the AI assessment is that it also means that the Bible is not the word of mere humans. So, it must be divine. That is if you believe the AI Text Classifier.

The book of Genesis 1 talks about the creation of the Earth and the universe. It starts with, "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth…"

What is AI Text Classifier

Talking about the new tool OpenAI noted, "Our intended use for the AI Text Classifier is to foster conversation about the distinction between human-written and AI-generated content. The results may help, but should not be the sole piece of evidence, when deciding whether a document was generated with AI. The model is trained on human-written text from a variety of sources, which may not be representative of all kinds of human-written text."

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which had amassed close to a million users just five days after it was launched, is giving a hard time to educators. The professors and teachers have reported instances of students copying their assignments from ChatGPT. The educators fear that the new AI Chatbot will make the students dependent on technology and will hamper their creativity. Several universities and schools have banned the use of the AI Chatbot. Bengaluru University became the first Indian university to ban the use of ChatGPT.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the university has not only banned ChatGPT, but it has also banned other AI-based tools such as GitHub Co-pilot and Black Box. "We have issued an advisory to all departments in the university and banned a few AI tools like ChatGPT as students might use them in exams or to complete their assignments. The ban is already implemented," an official was quoted as saying.