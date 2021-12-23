Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal explains why Ola cab drivers cancel rides, suggests a solution

It is not nice when you are standing in the middle of the road, and your cabbies are cancelling on you one after the day. This is the most common issue that the people using Ola and Uber face. People often complain that the drivers of the ride-hailing companies often cancel the rides after asking about the drop location. While the driver cannot be blamed if he doesn't want to go to a specific place, it puts the user in a fix. However, Ola has rolled out an update that will solve this most common and widely-faced issue by the users.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced on Twitter that he finally has an answer to a common question asked by users— "Why does my Ola driver cancel my ride?".

Aggarwal, in his tweet, wrote that the Ola drivers will now be able to see the drop location of the customers and the mode of payment before accepting the ride. Aggarwal is hopeful that the new update will lead to fewer cancellations and quicker ride access.

Ola, Uber users, are often asked about the mode of payment. If the mode of payment is cash, the users accept it else they cancel it. But now, the new update will show the details that the Ola drivers want to know, they can see the drop location and the mode of payment before accepting the ride. This way, the user will not have to face any hassle as the driver will only accept the ride after knowing all the details.

The Ola drivers will now be able to see the distance between their current location and the approximate drop location on their devices. The partner app will also display the mode of payment chosen by the user. If it is a digital payment or cash payment, it will be notified to the driver. This is a welcome move that will save a lot of time for the users as well as the drivers.

It would be interesting to see if Uber introduces a function similar to this as the issue of cancelling rides is not limited to Ola only. Uber drivers too cancel rides at the drop of their hats. Uber had copied the "code" feature from Ola previously. Both Uber and Ola users are asked to submit a code to verify their rides. Ola first introduced the feature.