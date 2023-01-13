Ola fires 200 more employees across tech and product teams, offers them severance package 

In a fresh round of layoffs, Ola has fired 200 people from his technology and product team. The cab aggregator fired close to 1100 employees in 2022. The company has cited layoffs as a part of restructuring exercise. The employees working in Ola Cabs, Ola Electric, and Ola Financial Services verticals have been impacted in the layoffs. As per Inc42 report, the layoffs began earlier this week in the company.

The Bhavish Agrawal-led has parted ways with over 1000 employees in the past seven months. Ola is also reported to shut its recently acquired Avail Finance App and integrate it with Ola Money. Confirming the layoffs, an Ola spokesperson told the publication, "We regularly conduct restructuring exercises to improve efficiencies, and there are roles which are now redundant. We will continue making new hires in engineering and design including senior talent in our key priority areas." Ola has offered to pay severance packages to the impacted employees as per their notice period.

Ola has been indulging in cost-cutting practices since last year. The company not only fired a huge chunk of workers, it also shut down certain vertices including infotainment service Ola Play, used-cars platform Ola Cars, and quick-commerce vertical Ola Dash. The past year has been extremely tough for Indian startups and the ed-tech startups have reportedly suffered the most because of the changing demands of society. While many ed-tech startups shut shops in the country, other big names like Byjus, Unacademy fired employees in large numbers. Turns out, 2023 will bring no respite to the startups as Ola has already laid off employees.

Ola, which is one of the two popular cab aggregators in India, is now planning to venture into the EV cab service category. It has revealed that Ola is now in the final stages of rolling out the EV cab services in India. As per reports, Ola has roped in top rated drivers for its special fleet. The company assured benefits including 100 per cent ride assurance post allocation of cab, zero cancellations, and 100 per cent cashless payments. It aims to solve the issue of cab cancellation after getting to know the destination and the cab drivers forcing the riders to make cash payments.

Other than that, the company has also forayed into the electric scooter market with the Ola S1 Pro series. However, there have been too many instances of scooters going up in flames. So it remains to be seen whether more and more people will place their trust on Ola's new services.

