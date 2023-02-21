Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi: 5 points

The Delhi government has announced a ban on bike taxis with immediate effect. The decision will affect cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which are popular in the city. In a notice, the Delhi transport department says that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration marks/numbers are being used to carry passengers. The government notice indicates that using personal vehicles as commercial taxis violates Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The move will also affect many customers that rely on two-wheelers via Ola, Uber, and Rapido amid surging fares of cabs. Many also prefer this affordable mode of transport since bikes are more mobile in Delhi's traffic.

However, some apps are still offering bike taxi services. Cab aggregators are yet to offer a response as well. Here are five things we know so far.

--The notice by the Delhi transport department clearly states that the ban on bike taxis will come into effect immediately. The government notice points out that if service providers like Ola, Uber, and Rapido riders continue to provide bike taxi service in Delhi, then a fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged. If the offence is committed the second time or subsequently, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged as well as imprisonment.

--According to The Indian Express, the Delhi traffic police department is already checking bikes associated with Ola, Uber, and Rapido. If the offence is repeated, the driving license of the driver will also get suspended for a minimum period of three years.

--The move by the Delhi government comes after the Supreme Court banned Rapido services in Maharashtra. Another big problem with two-wheeler cab services is that there are no proper arrangements for an emergency button. This poses a threat to women passengers' safety.

--So far, Uber and Ola in Delhi still have the option to book bike cabs. However, this may change following an update and persist until rules are amended. An official told The Indian Express, "There are no such provisions. As per the current rule, taxi services are where there is a driver and more than one passenger. Under this, only four-wheeler cabs, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws are allowed but not bikes. There are certain rules and obligations to operate cab services — the vehicle should have a registration mark; yellow number plates; PSV badge which is issued after police verification; and drivers are supposed to undergo behavioural sessions."

--Ola, Uber, and Rapido are yet to offer a statement. Delhi MLA and transport minister Kailash Gahlot also tweeted about the notice. The tweet states, "Aggregator policy for 2W, 3W & 4W is in its final stage & will be rolled out soon helping them to apply for grant of license under the new scheme."