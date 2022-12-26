Old Aadhaar card users will need to update their card, here is everything you need to know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is urging people to get their Aadhaar card details updated if their card was issued 10-years ago. In the recent public advisory, the Ministry of Electronics & IT announced that Indian residents who have not updated their Aadhaar card in the last 10 years should update the documents in order to continue accuracy of information in the government database.

People can update their Aadhaar details by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) online through the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre. "Always keep your documents updated in your Aadhaar to avail various government and non-government services & benefits. Charges to update documents in your Aadhaar. Online : Rs 25, Offline : Rs 50," said UIDAI in a tweet.

Where to update Aadhaar details

According to UIDAI, you can update your address online in the Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP). For other details, such as demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email) as well as Biometrics (Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph) in Aadhaar, you will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center. In addition, Aadhaar holders, children( who have turned 15) or others who need to update their biometrics details - fingerprints, iris and photographs are required to visit the Aadhaar enrolment center too.



How to update Aadhaar

UIDAI allows different ways to get the Aadhaar details updated.

By visiting a permanent enrolment center. You can search for the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center by clicking on "Locate Enrolment Center" on the official website of uidai.gov.in. You can update details online by using the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). To do so, click on the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" on uidai.gov.in.



How to update Aadhaar card online