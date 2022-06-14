Old WhatsApp scam re-emerges claiming Rs 25 Lakh Prize: All you need to know

An old WhatsApp scam has resurfaced online, mainly targeting users in India. As per the message that a member of the India Tech Team also received, scammers are promising a Rs 25,000 cash prize as a part of the 'KBC Jio' lucky draw. Typically, the message will come with a video explaining the process and users will be asked to share personal details on WhatsApp. Following that, money will be credited to your account.

Readers must be wary of this scam and not share any personal details. Notably, Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit had warned WhatsApp users in India. The department has a dedicated blog post explaining how to spot scam messages.

What does the message say?

The current iteration of the WhatsApp scam message includes the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the logo of Sony Liv. Since KBC, the popular quiz show featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Liv, the logo aims to add some degree of legitimacy.

Apart from the logo, scripts are available in Hindi and English, claiming users have won Rs 25 lakh as a part of a lucky draw. You may also notice a lottery number, which is clearly fake.

The India Today Tech team member received the message from the number '+92 345 6808747'. The '92' ISD code is for Pakistan.

What users must remember about this WhatsApp scam

Readers must note that no personal details should be shared with unknown numbers, especially when they are claiming free rewards. Sharing phone numbers, names, and other details could compromise your security.

The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit had said that scammers, in this case, generally communicate through WhatsApp first. The post notes, "When the victim contacts the mentioned number to claim the amount, the fraudster tells him/her that they need to first pay a certain refundable amount towards the processing of the lottery as well as GST, etc. Once the victim deposits that money, they start demanding for more on one pretext or another."

The security unit explains that users must report the case to the nearest stations if they receive the message. An easy way to spot these frauds is by checking the grammar of the message.

