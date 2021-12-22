Omicron's latest victim is CES 2022 as Meta, T-Mobile pull out of tech show

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has once again led many tech majors to back out of the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Top technology companies like Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and T-Mobile have confirmed that they will skip the on-ground event and will probably just attend it virtually.

The world's biggest electronics show is due to start on January 5 next year and will go on till January 8. Although concerns around the on-ground show are rising per day, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs CES, has confirmed that it will go on with the physical event in Las Vegas, US, on the dates. It promised to do so "safely" and with "the right protocols in place," in an interview with Adweek.

Technology firms are not so sure, though. One by one, many big names have backed out of an on-ground presence during the event. Rightly so, as the latest federal estimates in the US suggest that the Omicron variant now accounts for 73 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in the country. This number was just about 3 per cent until last week.

Omicron, a highly mutated coronavirus strain, has been detected across the country, sparking fears of yet another wave of infections that might strain the US healthcare system. Other parts of the globe are seeing a similar spike in cases. India already has over 200 registered cases of Omicron.

Omicron: Rising cases and concerns

The rapid spike in Omicron cases has led to yet another shutdown of offices in the US. Some of the top firms including Apple, Meta and Google have already postponed their return-to-office dates. In fact, companies are now even cracking down on employees who are not yet vaccinated.

Joining Google, Intel now plans to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave for three months. The company has reportedly asked the employees to submit their vaccination, or medical reasons for not taking the vaccine against Covid-19, by January 4.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently warned the world that there is consistent evidence of Omicron spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. The new variant is even found to infect people who are already vaccinated.

Accounting for the holiday festivities going on around the globe, Tedros even warned that such festivities would lead to "increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths" in many places. He urged people to postpone gatherings, saying "an event cancelled is better than a life cancelled."

Companies wary of CES 2022

The statement by the WHO Chief is applicable to CES just as much as to any other event. With companies fighting their own battles for return-to-work models, it is no surprise that they have started to back out of the CES this year. T-Mobile, for instance, will not be attending CES 2022, as its CEO Mike Sievert recently put in a statement, "T-Mobile will continue to serve as a CES sponsor and title sponsor of the DRL Championship Race, but the vast majority of our team will not be travelling to Las Vegas." Following the decision, Sievert has also cancelled his keynote for the CES 2022, both in-person and virtually.

Others like Amazon have also decided to skip CES 2022 altogether. In an email to Reuters, an Amazon spokesperson said that the company will not be attending CES in person due to the "quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the Omicron variant." Joining this list of absentees is Meta, Twitter, Pinterest, and iHeartRadio, as pointed out by The Verge.

Other than these, two major entities from South Korea are set for a big presence at the show, with a slew of products and innovations lined up by the firms. Samsung and LG Electronics have not yet shared any such update of absence from CES 2022 and hence can possibly carry on with their unveilings at the show. Though if they back out, it will certainly prove to be a huge setback for the electronics event.

CES 2022: Innovations await

Even if the event is conducted virtually for most parts, we can expect to see a slew of innovations across a wide array of technologies. Some of these will possibly include innovations around Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), health, autonomous vehicles, gaming, as well as space technology.

Of course, these would have been better with the on-ground presence of presenters, audience as well as the media. Though the safety concerns are far too grave to be avoided. Hence, we will probably have to make do with a CES just like the one we saw early this year.

We will cover these unveilings and launches from the CES 2022 as and when they occur. So make sure you stay tuned to India Today Tech on the dates of the CES 2022 to catch all the latest in the world of technology.