On Day 1, Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, policy chief Vijaya Gadde

After a months-long saga, Tesla CEO has become the new chief of Twitter. As was predicted, Musk began his journey in Twitter by firing some top executives whom he accused of misleading. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, the company's legal head Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal were the first executives Musk terminated as soon as he took over. Much before acquiring Twitter, Musk had said that he would cut jobs by almost 75 per cent. Musk had also stated that he did not buy Twitter to make more money but to help "humanity".

Apart from the top executives such as Agrawal and Gadde, who Musk openly criticised on the micro-blogging site, the new Twitter Chief is also equally allergic to the "spam bots". Musk had alleged that there are more fake and spam accounts on Twitter than real people. The only reason why Musk had dropped out of the deal was because he wasn't getting the accurate data on the number of spam accounts on Twitter. Ever since the acquisition was being talked about, Musk had expressed that he wants Twitter to be a "free" platform, where people can freely express their views without fearing anything.

Musk was particularly against ex-US President Donald Trump's exile from the platform. He had invited Trump to rejoin Twitter but his offer was politely declined.

While Twitter's board can finally rejoice, the future of Twitter employees is in jeopardy, as Musk on several occasions had mentioned cutting down the staff. This has got over 7500 employees worrying about their future. Musk is yet to share his plans on how he plans to run the company. He is also expected to provide more clarity related to the job cuts.

