On Republic Day 2023, Vodafone-idea is offering free 5GB data: check details

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) is celebrating India's 74th Republic Day by offering internet data to its prepaid customers. As a part of the celebration, users will get an additional 5GB or 2GB of internet at no extra cost, depending on the prepaid plan. The former will be bundled with prepaid plans above Rs 299, and customers with prepaid plans between Rs 199 and Rs 299 will get an extra 2GB of data. Users will need to use the app to avail the benefit, and the offer will be available until February 7.

Vi's official website states that the additional internet data will be valid for 28 days only. Some of the best plans the telcos recommend include the Rs 299 plan, Rs 479 plan, and Rs 719.

All three prepaid plans offer unlimited calling options but differ in terms of validity and internet data. The Rs 299 prepaid plan includes 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. Additional benefits include free data between 12 AM to 6 AM, weekend data rollover, access to Vi movies and TV, and free backup data of up to 2GB every month. Users will need to call 121249 or claim via the Vi app. The Rs 479 and Rs 719 plans offer the same benefits, but the former comes with a validity of 56 days and the other with a validity of Rs 84 days.

Vi also offers a prepaid plan with a tariff of Rs 209. It comes with a validity of 28 days, and the plan offers unlimited calling and 4GB of data. Users will get 2GB of additional data if they recharge via the app.

However, the additional internet data does not mean Vi users can enjoy 5G speed. Vi is yet to offer 5G services to users, while Airtel and Jio 5G services are available across many cities, practically for free.

Recently, the telco published a blog post and stated that despite the fact that you might need to get a 5G-enabled mobile device to access 5G services, you do not require a new 5G SIM.

"Once you update to a 5G handset, your existing 4G SIM card will be sufficient to be able to use 5G on your mobile phones," the post reads. However, the company has not yet clarified when users can expect the roll out of 5G services in the country. Naturally, details about Vi 5G plans are also unclear at this point.

