One WhatsApp account can be used on two phones and you don't need multi-device support for that

If you want to use one WhatsApp account on two Android phones, you don't need to rely on the multi-device feature. The feature allows users to use one WhatsApp account on more than one device. However, the multi-device feature only lets users log in from a smartphone, computer, or an iPad at the same time. The feature doesn't allow users to use one WhatsApp account on two phones. So how can you do so? While WhatsApp does not allow it, you will have to rely on third-party sources for it.

You would require a third-party application to do so. However, if you attempt to frequently switch your WhatsApp account between different devices, at a certain point, you may be blocked from re-verifying your account. So, use the app at your own risk because WhatsApp does not allow it.

"Your WhatsApp account can only be verified with one number on one phone. If you have a dual SIM phone, please note that you still must choose one number to verify with WhatsApp. There is no option to have a WhatsApp account with two phone numbers," the WhatsApp FAQ page reads.

Here is how you can use one WhatsApp account on two phones.

— You will have to download an app called Whatscan Pro, which is easily available on Google Play Store. The app will only work on Android phones. It will not work if your primary or secondary phone is an iPhone.

— Once you are done downloading the app, make sure that your phones are connected to a stable wifi connection.

— Open the web browser on the secondary phone that you want to use WhatsApp on and open WhatsApp web.

— Open the phone's mobile browser and go to the WhatsApp home page. Then request the desktop site and then you will find a web page with a Qr code displayed.

— Scan the code displayed on the second phone with the WhatsApp app. On the first, it will automatically log in with your account to WhatsApp Web on the second phone. This way, you will be able to use the app on both phones.

However, you should not do it too frequently as WhatsApp might detect suspicious activities and block your account temporarily.