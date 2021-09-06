OnePlus 10 may come with OnePlus 9-like design, new Nord phones for 2022 also in the making, says new leak

OnePlus will likely wrap up its smartphone launches for this year with the debut of the OnePlus 9 RT next month. Once the phone is launched in the select markets of India and China, OnePlus will have a new motive to work towards, its next line of OnePlus smartphones as part of its OnePlus 10 series.

Going by the company's schedule for introducing its phones in the international markets, the OnePlus 10 flagships will likely mark their debut around March 2022. An interesting piece of speculation has been made around the smartphones already and it seems to hint at the design that we can expect to see on the next round of OnePlus flagships.

Noted tipster Yogesh Brar has recently tweeted that the OnePlus 10 series may feature a design similar to the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. Yogesh wrote that the company has already started working on the new line of phones and that they will come next year as "polished series 9 models."

If that turns out to be true, we can expect to see two OnePlus 10 models just like with the OnePlus 9 series last year, with one being the Pro variant that features curved edges. The other, likely to be the vanilla OnePlus 10, might come with a regular screen. OnePlus is also likely to extend its partnership with Hasselblad for the cameras on the OnePlus 10 series smartphones.

In the same tweet, Yogesh also mentions that OnePlus has lined up "a bunch of Nord series models" for a future release. There has been no other mention of these smartphones as of now but if OnePlus is indeed working on such devices, we can expect to hear more of them in the coming months.

Additionally, Yogesh also indicated that OnePlus might come out with "some new accessories" at the next launch. It can be guessed that Yogesh is mentioning the launch of the OnePlus 9RT, and thanks to his tip, we now anticipate OnePlus to come up with more than just one product on the day of the launch.

The device was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Though there was simply a mention of the model number, it is highly likely that the device is the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT, hinting at its launch soon.